Anantara’s Private Jet Experience Takes off in the Indian Ocean

You likely don’t need us to extoll the virtues of a private jet trip—we’re all fans of skipping security lines and settling into a lay-flat seat for the long-haul. And thankfully, more and more hospitality brands are getting in on the chartering game, tapping carriers like NetJets or tricking-out their own planes to whisk high-flying guests from one ultra-luxe property to the next. The latest to take off is Anantara, which launched its Private Jet Experience, connecting Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka.

The grand Indian Ocean tour kicks off in Bangkok, where guests are encouraged to check in to one of Anantara’s partner properties (the group currently does not operate a hotel in the always-buzzing city) like the ever-stylish Siam. After spending a few days exploring the richly diverse city, eating their way through the famed night markets and cruising down the Chao Phraya River, guests will be whisked off to Tangalle in either a Gulfstream V or the smaller Cessena Citation X—both of which have been supped up with plush amenities like showers, champagne service, and leather seats that convert into beds should they want to catch up on some R&R before touching down in Sri Lanka.

Once on the ground, guests will have a chance to settle into their private villa—a sprawling one- or two-bedroom space that boasts airy interiors, an infinity pool, and panoramic views of the bay outside. With Peace Haven as their home base, guests can beach hop from one golden-sand shore to the next, try their hand at surfing, or take a cooking class that puts the island’s bounty (spices and fish in particular) to serious use. The resort also offers multi-day courses, like the comprehensive Inner Harmony Ayurveda Program, that let guests unwind in serious style.

When they’re ready to move on, Anantara will fire up the jet for the one-hour hop to the Maldives. There, guests will spend days lounging on one of the multi-tier decks jutting off the side of their overwater villa, diving into the crystal-blue lagoon after sunning themselves on swinging daybeds or hammocks. The eco-conscious property (reportedly, not one tree was moved during its construction) is located on Kihava island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve-designated Baa Atoll—meaning that it’s par for the course to glide up to a majestic manta ray while out snorkeling. Come dinnertime, guests should head down to Sea, the property’s underwater restaurant, to catch the sunset from a whole new perspective before wrapping up the day like they started it—watching the sky unfold around them at the Maldives’ first overwater observatory.