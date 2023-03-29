This New 14-Day Antarctic Voyage Lets You Journey to the South Pole on a Luxe Expedition Vessel

Want to see the South Pole in style? APT can help.

The family-owned travel company is expanding its expedition program with an exclusive new Antarctic cruise. The 14-day journey is scheduled for one date only next February and is capped at just 200 guests. As such, you can soak in the unscathed wilderness without too many pesky tourists.

The adventure actually begins with a three-night stint in Argentina. Travelers will enjoy a locally guided tour of Buenos Aires, then take in the city’s street art and elegant, Parisian-style architecture. You can also choose to visit the legendary Teatro Colon opera house and experience the spectacular acoustics or check out a traditional tango show. A serving of traditional Argentinian asado (barbecue) is on the menu, too.

Travelers will enjoy a locally guided tour of Buenos Aires. APT

The South American leg concludes with a flight to the city of Ushuaia. Here, you can traverse Tierra del Fuego National Park and experience the rugged natural beauty of Argentina’s southern tip, before boarding the ship for a 10-night cruise to Antarctica.

You can visit penguin rookeries. Tiago Rodrigues/APT

Seafarers will travel aboard the explorer, Le Boreal, which was built specifically for glacial cruising. The small but mighty vessel can venture into waters that are off-limits to larger ships. Onboard, Le Boreal feels more like a superyacht than a typical cruise liner, with two elegant lounges, a few swanky restaurants, a theatre, a heated pool, a fitness center, and a spa. She also is also equipped with 33 generous suites and 99 slightly smaller cabins.

You’ll see whales that frequent the icy waters. APT

While you’re in the Antarctic, you can take daily Zodiac expeditions with a naturalist to penguin rookeries and seal colonies to learn about the local wildlife. You can also watch for the orca, humpback, and minke whales that frequent the icy waters.

You can visit seal colonies. APT

Other highlights include a visit to an active volcano known as Deception Island and a stop at the Port Lockroy scientific base. From here, you can send a postcard to your friends or family with a rare Antarctic stamp.

You’ll take daily expeditions. APT

Scheduled for February 3, 2024, APT’s Antarctic Voyage starts at about $18,000 (£14,570) per person. This fee includes all internal flights within South America, including a return private flight from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia; luxury dining with 34 included meals; all beverages on the cruise; and the services of a tour director and 12-strong expedition team.