Balmoral Castle, Where Queen Elizabeth Died, Will Reopen for the First Time This Spring

Before Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, she spent her finals days at her favorite place, Balmoral Castle. The famed, 50,000-acre Scottish estate just announced that it will be reopening for the first time since the monarch passed away, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023.

The British royal family’s former holiday home has been welcoming the public to its grounds every spring and summer since 1931. And while the estate itself remains closed, visitors will be able to partake in guided excursions of the grounds, gardens and exhibitions starting on Saturday, April 1. This year, the castle revealed on social media that it will be hosting a special photographic exhibit dubbed “Monarchs of Balmoral.” Outside of the main gates will be a floral tribute to the late Queen, should you want to leave anything in her honor.

Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate owned by Queen Elizabeth II, is reopening for the first time since her death. Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Unlike other official royal residences which are owned by the Crown Estate, Balmoral Castle is one of two private properties that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II—the second is Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Balmoral was originally purchased by Prince Albert and Queen Victoria in 1852 and later passed down through the family. In a 2016 documentary entitled Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie had this to say about the country home: “It’s the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands.”

Balmoral Castle will remain open for the 2023 season from April 1 through July 31. Tickets are currently on sale and can be booked online in advance. Admission is £16.50 ($19.80) for adults, £8.50 ($10.25) for children ages five to 16 and £35.00 ($42) for two adults and up to three kids.