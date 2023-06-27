You Can Now Stay in a Real-Life, Hot-Pink Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu

One glance at Barbie’s real-life Malibu Dreamhouse and we have to say, life in plastic looks pretty fantastic.

The fluorescent-pink pad in California has found its way back onto Airbnb after some redecorating— just in time for the release of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film this summer. The oceanfront manse is offering two individual one-night fushia-fueled getaways for up to two guests each. Naturally, the bookings will take place on July 21 and July 22 to coincide with the movie premiere. Your host will be none other than Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken—so expect to find a few of his favorite things.

Fans can book a free stay at Barbie’s Dreamhouse in Malibu this summer through Airbnb. Joyce Lee

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” writes Ken. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind—dare I say, one-of-a-Ken?—digs.”

Since the rental was last available, it’s undergone quite the glow-up. Guests will have the opportunity to sift through Ken’s closet, which is studded with cowboy gear. If you’re feeling musical, you can also strum a tune on his guitar or try your moves on the outdoor disco dance floor.

The Barbie-themed mansion got a Ken-approved makeover since it was last listed on the rental site. Joyce Lee

Of course, the massive infinity pool is the best part, and according to the photos, you can take a slide from one of the terraces down to the deck. And you won’t leave empty-handed, either. You’ll take home a set of neon yellow-and-pink Impala inline skates—which Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling can be seen sporting in the trailer—plus a surfboard. Though, fans will have to pay their own way to Malibu.

For a chance to visit Barbie Land IRL, bookings for the listing will open up on July 17 at 10 a.m. on the Airbnb site. To commemorate the feminist flick, Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to Save the Children, an organization dedicated to supporting and providing resources to families, kids, and communities in over 100 countries around the world.

Click here to see all the photos of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse.