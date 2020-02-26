Quantcast
// RR One

Belmond’s New Cruise Through Burgundy Is a Boat Tour of Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Sample the finest haute cuisine while sailing through France.

Belmond Epicurean Burgandy Cruise Courtesy of Belmond

Imagine floating through France aboard a luxury barge, dining at a different Michelin-starred restaurant each day. Sounds like an epicurean’s dream, right? Well, thanks to Belmond it’s now a reality.

The renowned hospitality brand—which was recently acquired by luxury powerhouse LVMH—has just announced its “most decadent cruise to date.” Dubbed the “Epicurean Burgandy: A 12-Star Cruise,” the itinerary sees seafarers sail from St-Jean-de-Losne to Lyon, through the food-and-wine meccas of Burgandy and Beaujolais.

Throughout the week-long cruise, guests will be invited to sample the finest haute cuisine at six Michelin-starred restaurants, including eateries with one star and others with the highest accolades. Each day brings a different eating experience that’s sure to please the most discerning foodies.

Belmond Epicurean Burgandy Cruise

Courtesy of Belmond

But, let’s get straight to the three-starred fare. Guests will be treated to a lunch at Maison Lameloise with none other than executive chef Eric Pras. The three-Michelin star eatery has been serving up traditional Burgundian plates with a contemporary twist since 1921, think fizzy pickled garlic and nettle coulis or the obligatory snail tart.

Meanwhile, at Georges Blanc‘s eponymous three-star joint in Vonnas, guests can sample a modern riff on Bresse Chicken or tuck into classic Vonnas pancakes which have been entirely reimagined.

Of course, the gastronomic week extends well beyond these starred restaurants. Guests will also have an opportunity to stop at the historic Clos de Vougeot where Cistercian monks first began making wine in the 12th century and take a private tour of the iconic Hotel-Dieu—a 500-year-old gothic landmark which is rife Burgundian history.

Belmond Epicurean Burgandy Cruise

Courtesy of Belmond

There will also be plenty of time to explore the charming French towns of Chalon-sur-Saone, Tournus and Lyon—the latter of which is the new home of Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie and considered a must-see for those with a penchant for Gallic cuisine. Other on-land activities include cycling along the canal paths, visits to local markets and cooking classes.

The best part? The cruise is all-inclusive, which means all meals and private transfers are covered and there’s a complete crew onboard to cater to your every whim. The barges can accommodate between four and 12 passages and can be further customized to suit your needs.

The Epicurean Burgundy: A 12-Star Cruise starts from $7,691 (€7,333) per person and the 2020 season kicks off on March 21. To book or for more information visit the Belmond website or call +44 845 077 2222.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad