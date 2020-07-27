Bermuda Introduces a One-Year Visa That Allows Digital Nomads to Work From an Island

You may not be able to work from the office at the moment, but US residents can now take their work-from-home set-up on the road—or more precisely, to a sandy Bermuda beach. Following the passage of new legislation, Bermuda has just announced the August 1st launch of the One Year Residential Certification program, which grants non-Bermudians permission to work or study from the island for twelve months, with unlimited entries/exits allowed. With the island located less than three hours from major East Coast cities via non-stop flights, several five-star resorts and villa companies offering monthly residential rentals and even private islands available for exclusive use, there’s never been a better time to call Bermuda home—and the office.

“Bermuda has always warmly welcomed visitors to her pink sand shoreline, and we are excited to continue that tradition of hospitality with this revised long-stay residency program,” Glenn Jones, Interim CEO of Bermuda Tourism Authority, tells Robb Report. “This initiative paves the way for an infusion of economic activity for local businesses (and gives us) an opportunity to share our uncrowded open spaces and coveted island lifestyle with travelers from across the globe looking to work or study remotely.” Jones adds that thanks to proactive leadership, Bermuda has also managed the pandemic well, with the island re-opening “safely and responsibly” to regular commercial flights from around the world, including the US, on July 1; find more about its Covid-19 travel policies and requirements here.

Once the program goes live on August 1, those interested in being a digital nomad (and who meet the program requirements) can apply for the residency certificate via the government’s website, for a one-time application fee of $263. Once approved, newly minted residents are welcome to enter and exit as needed for one year, and can settle down anywhere on the 21-square-mile island. Notable high-end residential rental options include the one- and three-bedroom seaside Villas and the six-bedroom Residence (complete with private beach, tennis court, gym, staff cottages and chef’s kitchen) at The Loren at Pink Beach; the two-and three-bedroom Residences at the Rosewood Bermuda resort on Tucker’s Point, close to the famed golf course; and the homes and villas available through membership-based companies like Thirdhome. You can also hide away on a private island: Hawkins Private Island, for example, features a Main Villa and a Guard House (both of which sleep eight guests), with rates that include all meals and beverage, boat transfers to the Waterfront Marina, docking fees for boats and yachts, a full staff, watersports equipment and more (contact reservations directly for details on rates.)