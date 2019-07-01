Heading to the South of France? Here Are the Best Places to Eat and Drink in Cahors

Visit Cahors in the late spring through early fall, when the weather is beautiful and the most winery tasting rooms are open. Truffle lovers, however, take note: Your best months are January and February.

The strategy: Fly into the Toulouse airport. Plan on several leisurely paced day trips, following the Lot River. While the distances aren’t especially long, the roads are windy and scenic, with tempting medieval villages (Douelle, Luzech, Albas, Puy l’Evêque) along the way playing a part in the adventure. Start at the Malbec Lounge, where you can taste multiple Malbecs, and get a jump on finding your style (and planning your wine routes). In the town of Cahors: stop in the 12th-century cathedral, follow the World Heritage path to the iconic 14th-century stone bridge and the best farmers market for miles around.

Wineries

Château de Chambert

The region’s largest organic and biodynamic winery offers a wine bar and bistro, and centuries of history.

Château de Haute-Serre

Also a destination for food lovers: Its restaurant, La Table de Haute Serre has earned Michelin’s BIB Gourmand award.

Château Lagrézette

The Italianate tasting room boasts impressive wines, which are the work of consultant Michel Rolland.

Château de Mercuès

This castle winery has several exciting brands and Michelin- level cooking, and you need only stumble upstairs to bed.

Château Ponzac

Take in sweeping views from the modern stone tasting room.

Clos Triguedina

Dating to 1830, its current proprietors offer tastings in a thoroughly modern pavilion.

Restaurants

Domaine de Saint-Géry

Dine on famed house-made ham in the historic farmhouse. Then sleep it off in ancient bedrooms now offering modern luxury.

L’O à la Bouche

Chef Jean-François Dive plates up some of the region’s newer, creative dishes in a serene Cahors setting.

Le Caillau

The timbered dining room is smart, but settle in at a courtyard table, surrounded by ancient, ivy- and rose-covered stone walls, and tuck into venison stew.

Le Gindreau

With their two Michelin stars, chef Pascal Bardet and sommelier Florian Balzeau make dinner in the village of Saint-Médard an artful event.

Les Jardins

Chef Marius Halter and his wife, Astrid Halbutier, are practically a stand-alone team in their simple dining room and garden. We see Michelin stars in their future.