These Luxe Mirrored Cabins in Tennessee Let You See Everything Around You—But No One Can See in

A new glamping experience wants you to reflect on Tennessee’s verdant countryside—literally.

Bolt Tree Farmhouse just unveiled five new mirrored cabins on a mountaintop outside Chattanooga that are designed to steep you in the natural surroundings. The luxurious campground, which is set across 55 acres on Whitwell Mountain, first opened in May 2020 with a range of luxe domes and tree houses that recently appeared on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The aptly named Mirror Cabins appear to be equally amazing.

Designed by Estonia-based hotel group ÖÖD, the striking structures feature a sturdy steel frame and glass walls that provide spectacular panoramic views of the rugged environment. The special glazing reflects 97 percent of UV rays to ensure the living quarters stay nice and cool. It also gives you complete privacy since it’s impossible to see inside the cabins while outside.

“Nature has this magical way of melting away stress, so it’s worth the hard work of anchoring these mirrored structures atop giant rock faces and next to waterfalls,” campground owners Tori and Seth Bolt said in a press statement. “The visually stunning architecture blends perfectly with nature, providing a fully immersive experience like no other.”

The brand’s mantra “live like kings and queens” is apparent within the 200-square-foot interior of each cabin. You can expect a comfy bedroom with a queen-size bed, a bathroom with a rainfall shower, a well-equipped kitchenette and an in-room movie theater. The abodes come equipped with all the mod cons, too, including A/C, heated floors, high-speed Wi-Fi and a Bluetooth record player.

Outside, each cabin has a private terrace that comes fitted with a hot tub, Adirondack chairs, a bistro table and a smokeless fire pit. It’s the perfect place to take in that fresh mountain air.

Bolt Tree Farmhouse is about more than glitzy accommodation, though. While at the campground, adventurers can also opt to partake in a range of blood-pumping outdoor activities, including horseback riding, scenic hikes and ATV tours.

Rates for the cabins start at $475 per night.

