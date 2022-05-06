You Can Now Stay in a Lavish ‘Secret Room’ Inside the Famous Windmill of Paris’s Moulin Rouge

Always wanted to stay at the Moulin Rouge? Now you can-can.

For the first time in history, the iconic Parisian landmark is welcoming guests for overnight vacays via Airbnb. Better still, you’ll stay in a lavish new accommodation located inside the nightclub’s famous red windmill. Built in 1889, this Montmartre mainstay has never before been open to the public. Only three such stays will be available, making the experience even more special.

“This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history,” French historian Jean-Claude Yon said in a statement.

Inspired by a Belle Époque boudoir, the room is replete with exquisite art nouveau features, rich velvet curtains and sumptuous furnishings that together evoke the glitz and glamor of the late 19th century. The dressing area, for instance, comes fitted with vintage costumes, perfumes and love letters that add a nice, if saccharine, touch. There’s even a private rooftop terrace dotted with ornate garden furniture on which you can sit and soak in the City of Lights.

The secret room is just the cherry on top of this Gallic getaway, though. Guests will be welcomed by the Moulin Rouge’s lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh, before embarking on a carefully curated evening dedicated to cabaret. First, you’ll take a private tour of the 133-year-old theater before heading to your romantic rooftop for an aperitif and three-course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville.

Of course, the night doesn’t end there. You’ll be given the best seats in the house for the Moulin Rouge show Féerie. Expect feathers, high kicks and an unabashed display of French opulence.

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamor and grandeur of French Music Hall,” Claudine Van Den Bergh adds.

After recuperating inside the windmill, you’ll be treated to a classic Parisian petit déjeuner the following morning.

The best part? The three available one-night stays, which will take place June 13, 20 and 27, respectively, will set you back just €1 a night for two guests. Bookings will open on May 17 at 6 pm.

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Check out more photos below: