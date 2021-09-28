Richard Branson’s Other Caribbean Private Island Just Got Easier to Book for Vacation

Moskito Island, Richard Branson’s even-more-private home away from his other private island home in the British Virgin Islands, has enjoyed the luxury of remaining pretty much under the radar. This is thanks to the fact that, until now, the only way people could stay on the 125-acre island was if they were guests at one of the 10 private homes (the owners of which who were, for the most part, invited by Branson himself) or if they managed to book the Branson Estate on one of the rare occasions the family wasn’t in residence. But, as we teased in 2020, plans have been in the works to open up the place a bit, and Virgin Limited Edition has just unveiled the first phase of that project.

As officially announced yesterday, Moskito has introduced two new luxury estates available for private buyouts starting October 1. The Oasis Estate and the Point Estate will join Moskito’s 19,000 square-foot Branson Estate as bookable options. In addition to the hyper-personalized service and exclusivity that comes with a stay at any Virgin Limited Edition property around the world, guests of these villas can expect a dedicated estate manager and full-service team of staff, including a private chef. All meals, drinks, watersports and a personalized itinerary are also part of the stay.

“Moskito Island is a one-of-a-kind luxury experience in the Caribbean offering something completely unique to neighbouring islands,” Mike Sinesi, director of Dewing Schmid Kearns Architect + Planner, the firm responsible for the two new homes, told Robb Report. “The best part of Moskito is that guests can visit time and time again and enjoy the luxuries of a private island while getting a completely different experience staying at the varying choice of estates.”

Perched along the highest point of the island, the Oasis Estate is a palatial, modern-nautical beach house that’s been designed to resemble a yacht. The home seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living and features 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea, making it an ideal spot for entertaining. Spread across four stories that can accommodate up to 18 guests at a time, the 17,500-square foot abode includes nine guestrooms, including an over-800-square -foot master suite and five additional rooms in the main house, plus three individual poolside suites, each with its own kitchenette and living space.

Multiple bars (including a swim-up pool option), a billiards room, a movie room and a rooftop deck boasting panoramic views of the estate’s very own waterfall and out over the BVI are just a few of the property highlights.

On the other side of the island, the Point Estate is built directly into the cliffside and separated by a series of pavilions, and is capable of accommodating up to 22 guests at a time. Ideal for families, the Point’s highlights include the stunning wraparound infinity pool and some of the best sunset views on the island, Sinesi says.

The eight bedrooms include an eight-bunk bedroom in the main house (perfect for sleepovers of all ages) and two master suites (the Hillside Master and Seaside Master). An open-air, ocean-facing dining area built along the side of the cliff, along with direct stair access to Manchioneel Beach (believed to be Branson’s favorite spot on island) are other perks.

While both estates offer all of the exclusivity and seclusion you could hope for, Moskito is also designed with a communal experience in mind. Game nights, guided hikes, beach Olympics and pizza-making classes for kids are a few of the activities that can be arranged, as are off-island excursions to the famous baths at Virgin Gorda or the unspoiled reefs and shipwrecks that abound around the islands.

Shared by all residents, the Beach House serves as the hub of the island. There you’ll find an infinity pool, tennis pavilion with two artificial grass courts, dining outlets serving up fresh, sustainable fare, a fully-stocked bar, lounge areas, a gym and a wellness space. The chance to hit the water for a day of sailing, kite surfing or stand-up paddle boarding is available through the watersports center.

“The recreational facilities and amenities on the island bring everything together through a community feeling, but if guests choose to be extremely private and only stay at their estate, they have everything they need right there,” Sinesi says. “And if they want to explore the island and take advantage of the beautiful communal recreational amenities, they have the opportunity to do that also.” Rates for the Oasis Estate and the Point Estate start at $19,000 and $17,500 per-night, respectively, in the low-season. Rates include a dedicated Estate Manager, private chef and full staff ,as well as all meals, drinks and watersports.