This ‘Bridgerton’ Travel Experience Will Take You on a Luxe, Regency-Themed Tour of England

The hotly anticipated prequel to hit period drama Bridgerton landed on Netflix today, and Red Savannah has devised a royally good way to celebrate.

The luxury travel company has unveiled a package inspired by the TV series that will allow travelers to experience all the pomp and pageantry of the Regency era in picturesque English locales. As with the first two seasons of the show, the new Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story spin-off is full of glitz, glamour, and grandeur. So, too, is Red Savannah’s seven-day itinerary.

After arriving at London Heathrow, you will be whisked away by a private driver to The Lanesborough. Located by Hyde Park in tony Knightsbridge, the five-star hotel will be your home base for the first three days. You’ll kick things off by enjoying the hotel’s legendary afternoon tea, then head to the Royal Borough of Greenwich on the second day.

The dining area at The Lanesborough. Photo: Courtesy The Lanesborough

A private guide will take you to Ranger’s House, which not only serves as the Bridgerton family’s Mayfair home in the TV show but also holds a world-class art collection, as well as another couple of recognizable Bridgerton filming locations.

The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. Red Savannah

The third day is dedicated to Hampton Court Palace (pictured top). The spectacular palace and its genteel grounds served as the backdrop for many scenes in Bridgerton. The Privy Garden, for instance, was featured in Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s extravagant wedding.

Afternoon tea at the Royal Crescent Hotel. Red Savannah

After bidding farewell to London, you’ll head to Syon House on the outskirts of the city. This swanky 16th-century estate has been home to the Dukes of Northumberland for hundreds of years and also served as the setting for Lady Danbury’s ball in the first series of Bridgerton. You’ll then stop by an 18th-century mansion that doubled as the venue for the Featherington Ball in the second season. Basildon Park was also the Crawley family’s London residence in Downton Abbey and appeared in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice.

The Royal Crescent Hotel in Bath. Red Savannah

The next half of the trip will be spent in the idyllic city of Bath, with three nights at the Royal Crescent Hotel. You’ll check out key filming locations—such as the very spot where Simon and Daphne first met and Lady Danbury’s house from season one—then head to the timeless English countryside of Wiltshire the next day. Here, you’ll walk the spectacular interiors of Wilton House, which have appeared in many of the show’s memorable scenes. After a final breakfast at the hotel, you will be driven back to London for your flight home. Of course, there is the option to extend your trip if you get taste for the aristocratic life.

The Bonnets & Bodices package starts at roughly $8,740 (£6,950) per person, with meals, transfers, and accommodation included.