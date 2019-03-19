British Airways’ New Business “Suites” Come With Closing Doors

British Airways is giving business-class fliers a suite surprise—literally.

The airline just unveiled what its calling the “Club Suites,” an upgrade to their top-tier flying experience that involves something very rare in the commercial skies: privacy. Starting this July, the carrier’s A350 aircrafts will include aisle-facing, seats that come complete with a closing door.

This new arrangement “is one of the most exciting developments in our £6.5 billion investment program,” British Airways chairman and CEO Alex Cruz said in a release. “Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door,” he continued. “We’ve worked hard to ensure every aspect of the Club World experience, from the lounges we’ve refreshed to the new gourmet menus from Do&Co on flights from Heathrow.

Beyond those amenities, business-class fliers can also look forward to fully reclining flat-bed seats with 40 percent more space, a vanity unit with a mirror (for those very important pre-deplaning touch-ups), 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screens (we’re guessing they’ll be stocked with hours of “Great British Bake-Off”), and PC and USB outlets for your laptop. And don’t skip over the new bedding—pillows and full quilt—from the The White Company.

As part of the overall Club Suite upgrade, the airline also revamped the cabin’s design. For example, the plane’s interior will feature ambient lighting, higher ceilings, higher humidity levels and more refreshed air—all aimed at creating a more calming flight experience.

As is common with new programs, the Club Suites will be rolled out gradually, so if you want the the added privacy, check with a booking agent to make sure your next flight is tricked out with the business-class bedroom.

Hey, there’s nothing like closing closing out the world, catching some Zs, and waking up at your destination, right?