Murder, She Rode? This Iconic Luxury Train in the UK Now Offers a Thrilling Mystery Experience

What better place to play real-life Clue than one of Britain’s most iconic trains?

So concluded Belmond. The hospitality titan, which helms 50 properties across 24 countries and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, has just rolled out a new murder mystery experience aboard the British Pullman. As the train travels through the picturesque English countryside, guests will be treated to a lavish five-course lunch with a side of thrilling theatrics.

The British Pullman has offered similar murder mystery lunches before, but the latest immersive performance was created specifically for the train by the storytelling agency Private Drama Events. Fittingly, the whodunnit harkens back to the 1951 Festival of Britain where the British Pullman’s first four carriages (the Phoenix, Cygnus, Minerva, and Perseus) were revealed to the public. This actual moment in history has been given a fictitious twist made just for wannabe sleuths.

The table setting for the murder mystery experience. Courtesy of Belmond

Departing from London’s Victoria Station at 11 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m., the train will take you through picturesque Kent—and back to the 1950s. As you settle into an upholstered armchair with a glass of bubbly, the story of a “murder” will begin to unfold.

The train will travel through the English countryside. Courtesy of Belmond

Over the course of the journey, 10 immaculately dressed “suspects” will walk the carriages and give you tidbits of information about the crime. Each of the characters is named after one of the British Pullman’s carriages in yet another nod to the train’s heritage. As the show is interactive, you can flex your detective skills and interview the characters to crack the case. According to Belmond, there’s a special prize for the best detective.

The train’s gorgeous Art Deco interior. Courtesy of Belmond

That’s not the only intriguing aspect of the trip. The five-course feast, which will be prepared by chef Jon Freeman, will showcase fresh, seasonal produce from Kent and beyond. The centerpiece is a slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pea, mint purée, braised potato, and lamb sauce. Other highlights include a British cheese platter and petits fours by Pump Street Chocolate. Of course, you’ll get wine, too.

Guests will enjoy bubbly on the journey, naturally. Courtesy of Belmond

Then, there’s the train’s Art Deco interior, which evokes the golden age with lavish fabrics, burnished marquetry, and ornate crockery. The Cygnus carriage is particularly striking, as it was reimagined by filmmaker Wes Anderson in 2021.

Dead on Time will run every two weeks from now until December 2023. Tickets start at $640 (£540) per person.