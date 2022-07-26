Love BTS? You Can Now Book a One-Night Stay at the K-Pop Group’s ‘In The Soop’ Mansion on Airbnb

K-Pop fans rejoice! You can now book a stay at one of BTS’s favorite luxe hangout.

For one night only, two lucky fans will get the chance to stay at the K-Pop band’s “In The Soop” villa, a plush mansion estate in the South Korea mountainous Pyeongchang region.

The property, which is listed on Airbnb for a bonkers $7, hails from the band’s original reality show, “In The Soop BTS,” which was produced by South Korea entertainment company HYBE. During the second season, the band came the villa to relax and spend time amongst the area’s natural beauty.

The sprawling estate has more than enough room for you and your guest. It also features some of the same furnishings and amenities that appear on the show, including a unicorn-shaped float in the pool and a library of books in the study.

In case you want to relive your favorite BTS moments, there’s a music room with a karaoke machine loaded with the band’s greatest hits, including “Butter” from their newly released album. There’s also a guitar and trumpet for the musically inclined. Oh, and of course, a portrait of the band on the wall.

For fitness buffs, the property also includes a gym, a trampoline, a basketball court and outdoor patios to relax. When it comes times to eat, you will be served specially catered Korean specialties such as grilled Korean beef, simmered rice cakes and egg tarts from the band’s curated list of favorite meals.

Bookings open on August 2 at 10 pm Eastern Time on the website for the overnight experience. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from South Korea with ground transportation provided for the 20-minute transfer from the transit station to the estate.

And just in case you were curious about that $7 booking fee, it’s an homage to the band’s seven members—Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.