Robb Recommends: The Waterproof Phone Case You Can Sanitize With Your Device Inside

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Among the now-overwhelming amount of information out there about health and safety in the time of Covid-19 are the constant refrains to frequently wash our hands and disinfect high-touch surfaces. The latter definitely includes our phones, which—now, more than ever—are serving as our lifelines to information, loved ones, and the world at large. The info on how to properly clean phones, however, differs; while Apple and other manufacturers have updated their guidelines for using chemical wipes on phones, they still don’t recommend doing so often, and caution against doing so while the phone is on and on getting liquids into charging ports. Which makes the Catalyst Waterproof Cases the simplest of solutions.

Designed to withstand immersion in up to 33 feet of water and weather drops of up to 6.6 feet, Catalyst’s iPhone cases—which won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2020—were originally created so that outdoor enthusiasts like divers, snorkelers and hikers could take their gadgets on their adventures. In the current moment, though, the waterproof technology allows users to safely and easily wash their cases with soap and water every time they wash their hands, or to disinfect them with 70 percent alcohol solutions that meet CDC and EPA guidelines. Thanks to the 360-degree protection, you can clean all surfaces, as ports and other sensitive areas (like the camera) are all covered. And best of all, you can keep your phone inside—and on—while you wash the case, so you won’t miss an important call or news update. Catalyst Waterproof Cases are available for iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches.

Buy Now: $89.99+