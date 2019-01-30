This New Business Class Lounge Wants to Make Your Next Layover Healthier

Cathay Pacific is frequently lauded as one of the best airlines in the world for its excellent service, superior business-class product, and exemplary lounges. And it’s all best showcased at Hong Kong International Airport, the carrier’s stomping grounds, where it operates seven lounges that each boast unique offerings ranging from open-ceiling dining spaces to free massages. Now one of their world-class lounges is even better with the addition of a new perk.

In 2016 the Pier Business Class Lounge reopened after a yearlong renovation and became Cathay Pacific’s largest, with a little over 35,500 square feet of space for passengers to wait in comfort. Featuring a deli-style food hall, the brand’s iconic noodle bar, their first teahouse, 14 shower suites, a relaxation area, and plenty of seating, it makes any layover in Hong Kong, dare we say, enjoyable. Starting this week, guests will have the added bonus of participating in wellness activities at the Pier with the launch of the Sanctuary.

Created in partnership with the Pure Group—a lifestyle brand in Asia that includes Pure Yoga, the company that helped develop Cathay Pacific’s in-flight yoga program—the 700-square-foot area is turning bedraggled travelers into refreshed go-getters with two sections: the Body Sanctuary, where the focus is on yoga, and the Mind Sanctuary, which is dedicated to meditation. The former contains separate spaces for yogis to follow guided videos or practice on their own and is the perfect solution to improving circulation and joint mobility after a long-haul flight. The latter offers both audio and gazing meditation to help with centering the mind.

Whether you’re waiting for a connection after a long-haul flight or looking to unwind in the hopes of a restful journey, the Sanctuary now has you covered. Now we just need to figure out how to make all of our layovers in HKG.