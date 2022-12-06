A City and Country Getaway in Scotland

Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle.

Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds of golf on the property’s three celebrated courses, enjoy a private whisky-blending class, a special dinner by chef Simon Attridge and, after getting kitted out in personalized Barbour jackets, a daylong adventure into the 850-acre estate capped off by a picnic in the wilderness. Then you’ll head home with your own bespoke whisky crafted by Glenturret to align precisely with your particular tastes after a cask-sampling expedition into its archives. $59,570 for two people

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.