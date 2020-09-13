Covid Is Crippling Africa’s Nature Tourism. Now the Continent Is Looking for Solutions.

Here’s a radical idea: The model could be scaled up through sponsorship from large donors or companies such as Disney, which spent weeks researching across Kenya for its 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, which grossed $1.6 billion. The studio has contributed $2.9 million to the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund. Definitely a step in the right direction, but that’s less than one percent of its gross sales for that single film. Could the company—and others like it—apply a greater portion of its significant power and earnings to one of these proven luxury-tourism models that sustain not only wildlife but economies, too?

What the pandemic has exposed is that tourism can’t and shouldn’t be the only answer. Researchers at the African Leadership University, which educates youth in conservation, have been investigating alternative economic solutions, such as the production of non-timber forest products (like shea butter in Ghana), breeding wild animals for consumption and subsistence fishing. There’s no quick fix here, but there is a fresh urgency to invest in sustainable solutions. Diversifying doesn’t mean an end to wildlife tourism in Africa—it’s probably the best way to save it.