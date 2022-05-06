Delta Will Unveil New Luxe Lounges for Premium Fliers in 2023

The airport experience is about to get a bit more luxurious—as long as you’re flying Delta.

The Atlanta-based airline is planning to open its very first Delta One Clubs for business-class passengers in the next couple of years. The first will open at JFK in 2023, and another will follow at LAX in 2024. Both will aim to give travelers a lounge experience even more comfortable than the one found in Delta Sky Clubs. (For any non-Delta loyalists, Delta One cabins—which have lie-flat seats and other bells and whistles—are primarily found on transcontinental and long-haul international flights.)

“We are constantly striving to elevate the Delta Sky Club experience, and Delta One Clubs will add a premium touch to our offerings that we know our guests have come to expect,” Claude Roussel, the managing director of Delta Sky Clubs, told Travel + Leisure. “Visitors to Delta One Clubs will enjoy a personalized, dedicated level of service that will continue to enhance our standard of hospitality.”

JFK’s Delta One Club will offer 36,000 square feet of space near Concourse B in Terminal 4, while LAX’s will have about 10,000 square feet and connect to a recently opened Sky Club in Terminal 3.

The announcement of the Delta One Clubs comes on the heels of various improvements the airline has been making to its numerous Sky Clubs. The new LAX Sky Club and the one opening at LaGuardia Airport are two of the largest Delta has ever offered, with 500 and 600 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, lounges in other locations are spotlighting local culinary talent with a rotation of dishes from hometown chefs.

“We’re creating best-in-class experiences in our lounges that make every Club a sought-after part of the travel journey,” Roussel said in a statement. “From working with local artists to incorporating new culinary elements, we continue to look for ways to deliver an experience and an atmosphere that’s widely enjoyed by Delta customers.”

Besides the two new Delta One Clubs, Sky Clubs will be popping up in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta and Tokyo later this year. Seems like it’s time to plan a trip or two in the premium cabin, if you haven’t already.