Disney’s Epic New Private Jet Adventure Takes You to All 12 Parks in 24 Days

Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Well, it turns out old Walt might be right. Disney is now offering a new private jet adventure package that takes guests to every one of the brand’s global theme parks within 24 days. (We’re sure that’s someone’s dream.)

Disney fans will fly aboard a “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair for the exclusive tour. The aircraft can carry up to 75 passengers and features premium leather seats in a two-by-two layout for maximum comfort. Meals on board will be catered by a private chef, and there will be 14 crew to cater to your every whim.

Once on the ground, guests will be split into smaller groups and travel in deluxe coaches to what Disney describes as “world-class” accommodation. That includes a number of luxury hotels, such as Disney’s famous Summit Skywalker Ranch in California, the five-star Marriott Mena House in Egypt and the opulent Oberoi Amarvilas in India.

The trip will cover all of the 12 theme parks that are spread across six different countries. Each time, you’ll arrive before the park opens and enjoy all the perks of being a Disney VIP, including a designated tour guide and the ability to skip the long lines. To top it off, there will be an epic fireworks display at the end of each day.

Beyond the parks, there will be stops to some of the world’s wonders, like the Taj Mahal, the great pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. In addition, guests will also enjoy private tours of the Walt Disney Family Museum and the Lucasfilm Campus in San Francisco, along with the Walt Disney Studios in California. You’ll be joined by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, cultural experts and surprise guests.

WATCH

Priced at just under $110,000 per person, the month-long adventure will take place from July 9 to August 1, 2023. Unfortunately, all spots are now sold out, but you can join a waitlist. Hey, just remember what Walt said about dreams.