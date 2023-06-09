Disney’s Jet Experience Will Whisk You to Its Parks Around the World for $115,000 a Person

Disney adults often get a bad rap, but the company is more than happy to cater to those obsessed with Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the gang well after their childhood has ended.

Case in point: Disney is offering a private-jet trip that’ll take you around the world to visit a dozen of its parks, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The 24-day journey spans six countries and starts at $115,000 per person (the minimum age for the trip is 12, so teens are also welcome to tag along).

“Disney fans love exclusive things … they like to have a Disney résumé,” Sue Pisaturo, the owner of a Disney travel-planning company, told the Post. “This would be the height of a Disney résumé.” (Representatives for Disney didn’t respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment.)

The “Disney Parks Around the World” trip starts in Los Angeles, where you’ll visit the location that started it all, and ends almost a month later in Orlando, Florida. In between, you’ll get to enjoy Disney’s offerings in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Paris, as well as stop at world landmarks like the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Taj Mahal. At the various Disney parks, you’ll be treated like a VIP, with priority access to rides and behind-the-scenes looks at Disney’s test kitchen and the monorail in Florida.

To shepherd the 75 participants around the globe, Disney has enlisted a private Boeing 757 with a customized interior, allowing each passenger to have a little extra space. An in-flight chef and physician will also be along for the ride, with direct flights between all locations.

Pisaturo compared the experience to a collectible along the lines of watches or Birkin bags. Those with the means covet the chance to tag along on the trip, which in previous iterations has sold out quickly.

“This is mind-blowing for a certain demographic that wants it and can afford it,” Pisaturo said. “If you add it up, I’m not going to say it’s a bargain … But if you add it up, what you’re getting, it’s not that outrageous.”

Bookings for the itinerary—with two trips taking place starting June 16 and July 28 of 2024—begin June 12 for previous Adventures by Disney guests who have gone on at least three trips. The general public can begin signing up on June 19—as long as the mega-fans haven’t already snapped up all the spots.