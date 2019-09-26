Dominica Is Experiencing Quiet Renaissance—Here Are Three New Luxury Resorts That Prove It

Never mind the miles of trails in the secluded rainforest. Nor the world’s second-largest boiling lake. Forget the country’s year-round resident deep divers—sperm whales. Can a guy get mollycoddled amid Middleham Falls? Yes, yes he can.

Dominica has long been the underdog of the Caribbean—even confused with that homophonous island to the north—but Hurricane Maria’s aftermath has brought a renewal of interest to this sparsely populated Elysium.

Cradled between Guadeloupe and Martinique, Dominica is a land that stays true to its terrain, with developers taking much care to preserve its hot springs, cliffs and waterfalls galore.

Opening in October is the five-star Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, from Europe’s oldest luxury hotelier, Kempinski Hotels. Perched in Dominica’s Cabrits National Park, the resort offers guests a nature-inspired design in its 151 rooms, though you’ll likely prefer to spend your time in the company of nearby black- and white-sand beaches, bubbling mud baths or snorkeling at Toucari Bay.

In late 2019, the island will welcome Anichi Resort & Spa, which provides indoor-outdoor living on the shores of the Caribbean Sea. Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the hotel was partly funded by Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program, which grants financial backers citizenship in exchange for their capital. The property is situated by the Portsmouth Yacht Association within the upscale Purple Turtle Beach harbor, though you might have a hard time relinquishing your private dip pool to journey over. On the horizon is the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa, tucked into the lush, verdant rainforest of Roseau Valley, with development just announced for a 10-acre plot.

Among the resort’s most noteworthy accommodations is Secret Bay, six sustainably built luxury villas that reopened last November after Hurricane Maria. This summer, the property unveiled sales for 42 private residences featuring a hybrid of tropical and modern design with an eco-friendly slant. Or tuck in at Jungle Bay, which relaunched its second property, an enclave of eco-villas, in June.

Time to book that private whale and dolphin safari before the masses discover the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.