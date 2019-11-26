Emirates and Roar Africa Team Up to Introduce a First of Its Kind Carbon-Neutral Private Jet Safari

Powered by founder and CEO Deborah Calmeyer’s insight and insider connections, high-end travel specialist Roar Africa is known for offering unique experiences in Africa that go beyond the standard safaris, incorporating such topics as cuisine, design, leadership, and women’s empowerment into some of its journeys. This week, the company announced it’s taking things to an even higher level with the introduction of the inaugural ROAR AFRICA Emirates Executive Private Jet Safari, an epic 12-day trip that pairs the luxury of private travel—aboard an Emirates A319 Executive Private Jet equipped with private suites and a shower, no less—with access to noted experts, one-of-a-kind adventures, and a stays at extraordinary properties. Best of all, the trip will focus on issues of sustainability and conservation and be 100-percent carbon-neutral.

“It has never been more important than now to curate experiences that facilitate an understanding of how the natural world works, and why and how we should help,” says Calmeyer. By encouraging “active participation and insightful dialogue between informed, conscious travelers and local communities,” she adds, the trip aims “to change the philosophy and worldview of leaders (with what) I truly believe is the most impactful safari experience on earth.”

Taking place in September 2020, and available for just 10 guests, the 12-day trip will begin in Dubai where, after a stay at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, you’ll board the Emirates A319 Executive Jet. Created for travelers who want to go “beyond first class”, the jet is outfitted with ten suites equipped with mini-bars and lie-flat beds (which flight attendants will make up with fine linens come bed time), a restroom with spa shower, and a spacious lounge that doubles as a restaurant and gathering space. Along with gourmet meals, fine wines, and attentive service, fliers will be treated to screenings of documentaries about their up-coming destinations and other educational programming.

The first stop in African will be Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where you’ll stay at the Mpala Jena Camp, located on a private concession within the Zambezi National Park, overlooking the Zambezi River. Activities here will include a private guided walk atop this natural wonder, as well as a helicopter tour and game drives. Next up is Botswana’s Okavango Delta where you’ll spend three nights at Duba Plains Camp, owned by National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence and conservationists, Dereck and Beverly Joubert. From here, you’ll set out with experts to explore the largest inland delta of its kind in the world (and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site) both by jeep and helicopter, and will learn about a rhino conservation project, and heli over to the village of Eretsha to see firsthand how Excoexit’s Life With Elephants initiative is addressing the issue of human-elephant conflict in rural areas.

After three days here it’s off to Kenya’s Masai Mara and a stay at Mara Plains Camp in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy. There, you’ll enjoy a hot air balloon ride, game drives in search of the Great Migration, and time with thought leaders liker writer/ poet Dr. Ian McCallum and Save the Elephants’ Dr. Lucy King. The final stop will be Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park for a stay at the recently-opened Singita Kwitonda Lodge and days filled with gorilla and golden monkey treks, village and nursery visits, pottery classes and more. While the Emirates jet will just be used for the long-haul flights from and back to Dubai, private charters and helicopter transfers within Africa will keep the whole thing seamless and exclusive. ROAR AFRICA is ensuring the entire trip (flights and on-the-ground emissions) will be carbon neutral with high-quality offsets, and is planning additional initiatives that will incorporate sustainability leadership into the experience. The 12-day safari is priced at $125,000 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Great Plains Foundation. For more information and to book, email welcome@roarafrica.com.