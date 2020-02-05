This Exclusive Private Jet Package Gives You an Insider’s Tour of New York City Culture

Every four years, we get the collective gift of February 29, an extra day in the year. In 2020, Leap Day falls on a Saturday, which means instead of spending those bonus hours stuck at work, you can enjoy them out in the world—perhaps starting with a private jet trip to New York City. Sign up for a Sentient Jet membership this month and take advantage of The Ultimate Extra 24-Hours with Sentient Jet Experience, a specially crafted package that includes private art tours and collector-level wine tastings, a meeting with a master watchmaker, a VIP chef’s dinner and more.

With Sentient Jet’s minimal jet card commitment of $147,275 (for 25 flight hours), all members enjoy access to an Exclusive Benefits Guide filled with an array of included perks available year-round, from a free week in a guest home at Timbers Kauai to private ski lessons in Aspen. This Leap Day experience includes some of those all-member benefits, plus extra ones organized just for this package, which is only available only on February 29th.

Your bonus day will start with a private Sentient Jet flight to New York City (you’ll touch down at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey), followed by a private art tour at Sotheby’s led by an in-house specialist. Next, it’s on to Panerai on Madison Avenue, where you’ll take over the boutique for a private meeting with the master watchmaker and a preview of the newest collection over lunch. You’ll then move over the Sherry Lehman on Park Avenue for a VIP Collector’s Tasting featuring up to $1,000 in wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhone, Italy, Spain and Napa.

Once checked in to your Grand Luxe room at The Peninsula Hotel New York (at the special rate of $995 for the first night, with the option for a complimentary second night), relax with an exclusive spa experience for two at the hotel’s award-winning spa; valued at up to $1,500, the spa treatments will be customized to the guests’ needs, and include all-day access to the spa facilities. Capping it all off is a three-course meal for two at Gato, the Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant helmed by noted chef (and Sentient Jet Ambassador) Bobby Flay. The dinner will include specially-created Leap Day Libations paired with the appetizers and desserts, so you can toast to your unforgettable bonus day. The Ultimate Extra 24-Hour package starts at $148,270, which includes the minimum jet card commitment of 25 hours plus the $995 hotel suite and all listed experiences. The package is a limited-time, limited-availability promotion available for new Sentient Jet Cardholders who sign up by February 18. Offer cannot be combined with other jet card offers. Standard Sentient Jet Cardholder Benefits are subject to availability.