This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht

While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year.

SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure.

Your home for the week, the superyacht offers up seven staterooms with enough space to welcome 12 guests, accompanied by a swanky media room. It’s also equipped with plenty of water toys—everything from a hovercraft and WaveRunners to Sea-Doos and wakeboards. If you plan on traveling by helicopter, a locker in the lower hanger is the perfect place to store your chopper.

EYOS Expeditions is launching a new charter to Costa Rica and Panama in July and August 2023 Reeve Jolliffe/EYOS Expeditions

“For the year ahead, EYOS is continuing to expand its scope beyond the polar regions, offering private yacht charters to some of the world’s greenest, most biodiverse paradises,” EYOS said in a press statement.

On the tropical charter, which kicks off in Colón near the entrance of the Panama Canal, guests will make their way toward Lake Gatún and anchor near Barro Colorado Nature Monument (home to the most studied rain forest in the world) for the night. Here you can choose to embark on a hike and a tender cruise at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, or you can opt for a boat ride to the Chagres River, where hiking will also be available. Then, you’ll set out to explore the Darién Province and Las Perlas Archipelago—aka the Pearl Islands of Panama.

The itinerary includes a stop at Corcovado National Park in Costa Rica. Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Traveling further south, the next stop is Isla Coiba, or Coiba Island, located off Panama’s Pacific Coast. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005, the former penal colony is part of Coiba National Park—and is only accessible with a special permit. The area is known as a world-class diving destination and offers one of the largest coral reefs in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Then, heading north, the journey continues to the serene, tropical waters of Golfo Dulce, where travelers will have the opportunity to explore Casa Orquideas, a botanical garden only reachable by yacht.

As previously mentioned, the itinerary includes an additional visit to Corcovado National Park, which is sited on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, right before the Panama border. Animal lovers, you’ll be in for a real treat: The lush rain forest spans over 140,000 acres and houses 300 different bird species, plus over 100 types of mammals, making it an ideal spot to catch a glimpse of the wildlife. Of course, the best way to explore the park is by foot, and there are a number of hiking trails that run throughout the forest. You’ll conclude your voyage in Puerto Caldera, where you’ll head to San Jose for your flight home.

Prices for the charter start at $350,000 per week.