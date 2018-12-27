The Most-Read Robb Report Travel Stories of 2018

When it comes to the stories Robb Report’s readers clicked on most last year, there were some surprises (like a 245-day cruise that would make landlubbers run for the hills) and some we knew would hit it out of the park (how, oh how, do you choose just one Caribbean island to visit?). But over all, this year saw us expand our horizons: Intrepid travelers headed to corners of the world far off the beaten path and and hotel devotees decided to wade into the vacation-rental waters. Read on to discover just what you got up to on RobbReport.com in 2018.

5. Luxury Guide to Tasmania

When it comes to heading down under, Tasmania remained largely off-the-radar as we headed to sure-bets like Sydney, the Outback, and even New Zealand’s TK island. That, however, changed this year as writer Michalene Busico uncovered the rugged island’s more sophisticated side. Here, she breaks down what to know should you choose to head 150 miles off of Australia’s southeastern coast, including where to stay, what to eat, and a must-see museum.

4. Avoiding Vacation Rental Rip-Offs

In a world where Airbnbs are a dime a dozen, it can be hard to tell what you’re getting yourself into when you book a vacation rental. In this story, we tapped some of the most-trusted names in the industry to break down the five best ways to protect yourself from vacation rental scams. The easiest way to make sure you’re getting what you’ve signed up (and paid!) for? Work with a verified agent (we’ve got more than a few suggestions for you) instead of companies that allow owners to list their homes themselves.

3. Say Hola to the New Los Cabos

Los Cabos is one of those destinations that calls us back again and again. But this year things along Baja California’s Golden Corridor have started to look decidedly different; wave of fresh luxury developments is solidly underway (Aman, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton Reserve included), giving the region a well-deserved refresh. This story is a primer on everything new you need to know before your next trip–from where to check in now, and where to head when you go back this time next year.

2. World’s Longest Cruise

Cruising, like much of the so-called “slow travel” industry, saw a major boost in popularity in 2018, with long-standing outfitters like Viking stepping up the itineraries they have on offer. Case in point? The 245 day around-the-world cruise (the longest continuous cruise ever offered) the Swiss hospitality brand unveiled earlier this year. Even for the most cruise-averse, there’s no denying that this is one epic way to tick a sizable chunk off of your bucket list.

1. What is the Best Caribbean Island for You?

Like Los Cabos, the Caribbean has seen a major overhaul this year brought on by last year’s devastating hurricanes. But now that many of the islands are back up in top travel form, how do you narrow down where to go? Here, we break down the personality profile of 15 of our favorites–from the foodie-friendly to the best new spot for billionaires to flex some of their high-roller muscles.