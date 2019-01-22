How Flying Private Can Take Your Super Bowl Tailgating Party to New Heights

Rev your engines, football fans—it’s time to gas up for a flight to the Super Bowl. According to several top private aviation companies, the annual Big Game is among the most popular events for private-jet travel, with increasing numbers of celebrities, high-end travelers, and super-fans choosing this luxe mode of transport to catch the match. In 2018 private aviation guide SherpaReport reported that the “most recent Super Bowls have seen between 1,000 and 1,500 private jets fly into the host city,” but while convenience and comfort always count among the main reasons for going private (particularly in February, when weather delays can be an issue), hopping a jet to the Bowl in particular is about something more: the ultimate fan experience.

“The Super Bowl is more than just a game—for many, it’s among the most memorable events of one’s life, especially if your team is in the finals,” notes Bob Seidel, CEO of Alerion Aviation. “It’s only fitting, then, that fans choose to make the entire game-watching experience remarkable from start to finish, and private jet companies can accommodate a pregame experience that commercial airlines simply can’t.” To this end, some private-air companies are offering unique packages and perks to take tailgating to the next level as you fly to Atlanta this February. Whether you’re rooting for the Patriots or the Rams, here’s how four companies can add to the celebration—or help cushion the blow.

NetJets

NetJets prides itself on providing its fractional owners with a luxury experience both in the air and on the ground, thanks to partnerships with everyone from major golf tournaments to top chefs and vintners. Its annual Super Bowl offering, though, is the stuff of legends.

The experience starts with touchdown at NetJets’ dedicated FBO terminal, which is reserved solely for NetJets flights, to help ease any traffic congestion in and out of Atlanta. Once in town, owners and their guests enjoy access to an exclusive party on the Saturday night before the game, which features a who’s who of guests and entertainers. Previous performers have included Maroon 5, Lenny Kravitz, and Lionel Richie; this year’s headliner is Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Air Partner

The Sundance Film Festival, Winter X Games 22, New York Fashion Week, and Palm Beach International Polo season are just some of the events private charter company Air Partner is ferrying passengers to this year, but its Super Bowl–bound flights will stand out for its “tailgating-in-the-sky” vibe. You won’t miss a beat with in-flight WiFi that lets you stream the pregame action, while customized catering stocked with your favorite brews, booze, and snacks will help get the party going. In terms of logistics, a dedicated account manager will do the legwork to source the best routes, pricing, and jet size for your needs. Rates for a midsize jet start at $30,000 from Boston and $55,000 from Los Angeles.

Latitude 33 Aviation

Founded in 2006 in San Diego and helmed by two pilots, Latitude 33 manages one of the newest fleets of light, midsize, and super-midsize jets in North America (including recent additions like the Citation Latitude.) Book one of these aircrafts to enjoy the company’s ultimate “group hang” Super Bowl experience. Starting at $37,000, the package includes flights for up to eight passengers, luxury ground transportation, pre-boarding beers and rounds of Baggo, and in-flight tailgating snacks like In-N-Out burgers, Dom Perignon, and Enemigo Tequila. The plane will also be decked out in themed décor, and passengers will be gifted with NFL Socks by Stance bearing your favorite team’s logo (for extra team spirit, the pilot will be wearing the socks, too.) For the return flight home, choose between a Retox menu (with Bloody Marys and chicken and waffles) or a Detox theme (with smoothies, juices, and açai bowls).

Alerion Aviation

Offering both charter flights and aircraft management services, Alerion Aviation is all about tailoring the private travel experience to your needs and tastes—particularly for a special event like the Super Bowl, when passengers are looking to just kick back and celebrate. Book a flight to Atlanta this year and you’ll enjoy amenities like on-board beer kegs, classic game-time snacks, and chosen-team memorabilia, as well as the attention of a seasoned concierge who can arrange ground transportation and other travel needs. Alerion estimates costs for travel on a mid-size jet for up to seven or eight passengers to this year’s game as starting at $39,000 from Boston and $52,000 from Los Angeles, including overnights in Atlanta for the crew and aircraft.