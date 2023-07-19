The Four Seasons Private Jet Is Heading to Africa and Asia in 2025

Four Seasons sure knows how to tempt the jet set.

The hospitality giant today revealed its first lot of private jet itineraries for 2025. Expertly planned by the Four Seasons team, the inaugural two journeys will take place in Asia and Africa, respectively.

Perfect for travelers with kids or tight schedules, the all-inclusive trips are shorter than previous Four Seasons adventures and involve minimal travel across time zones. You’ll still have plenty of time to explore these fascinating destinations in the lap of luxury, of course.

The jet’s comfy seats. Four Seasons

Running from December 29, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the 13-day African Wonders itinerary covers seven remarkable locations. Jet-setters will start in Greece, then journey down through Egypt, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mauritius, Zambia, and South Africa. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to soar above the Serengeti in a hot air balloon, visit the iconic pyramids at Giza, observe elusive mountain gorillas in Rwanda, and traverse the historic sites in Athens.

Hot air balloons flying over the Serengeti. Four Seasons

Taking place from March 13 to 18, the 16-day Asia Unveiled adventure includes stops in seven colorful cities and islands. Travelers will kick things off in Tokyo, then fly to Bali, the Maldives, Hội An, Bhutan, Angkor Wat, and Bangkok. Throughout the trip, you’ll learn the secrets of samurai sword fighting in Tokyo, explore the waters of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, visit a breathtaking Buddhist monastery in Bhutan, and take in the ancient Angkor temples.

The Taktsang Palphug Monastery in Bhutan. Four Seasons

“Each Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has been crafted with a singular focus on our guests, building itineraries that celebrate the journey as well as the destination, and ensuring that each moment can be personalized to make the experience that much more memorable,” Four Seasons President and CEO Alejandro Reynal said in a statement.

The Lounge in the Sky. Four Seasons

Travelers can expect five-star service, too. You’ll fly aboard the fully customized Four Seasons Airbus A321neo that debuted late last year. This widebody aircraft has 48 seats, spacious bathrooms, and a luxe “Lounge in the Sky.” Four Seasons says this communal area enables guests to socialize and partake in special events, such as sommelier-led wine tastings or wellness workshops.

A tasty in-flight meal. Four Seasons

There will be no boring plane food, either; the onboard chef will create meals inspired by each destination’s local cuisine. Once on the ground, you’ll stay in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, of course. In the more remote locations, the accommodation will be carefully selected by the team to ensure it’s up to snuff.

In terms of pricing, African Wonders will set you back $148,000 per person (based on double occupancy), while Asia Unveiled costs $142,000 per person (based on double occupancy). That covers all flights, luggage coordination, and ground transfers, plus accommodation, excursions, activities, and meals. It also includes 24/7 inflight service, a concierge, a journey physician, local experts, and a dedicated guest services manager.

The best part is Four Seasons is rolling out additional itineraries for 2025 later this year. Stay tuned.