This New Four Seasons Travel Package Lets You Cruise Tuscany Behind the Wheel of a Ferrari

The best way to see the Italian countryside? Behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse, of course.

Four Seasons and Canossa Events have teamed up to offer discerning travelers a one-time opportunity to explore Tuscany from an autophile’s perspective. The week-long itinerary showcases the best of central Italy and puts you in the driver’s seat of prized Italian exotics. The exclusive road trip will take place from September 24 to 30.

Known as Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany, the seven-day experience starts with your choice of vehicle. Up for grabs is a fleet of vintage and modern automobiles, including the Ferrari F8 Spider or 1966 Triumph Spitfire MK II. You can opt to drive your own car, but that wouldn’t be nearly as fun. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze will serve as home base for trip.

The guided journey fittingly kicks off with an alfresco welcome dinner at the hotel. The next day, you’ll hit the open road and make your way to the vineyards of “Chiantishire” for a private tour and wine tasting. Along the way, you’ll be granted private entry to hidden local gems—venues normally closed to the public. A traditional Florentine dining experience awaits at night.

During the second leg of the trip, you’ll take a scenic drive through the picturesque landscapes of Siena and stop for lunch in the medieval city of Montalcino. You’ll also have the opportunity to visit the famous green cypresses of Bolgheri and the famed vineyards of Ornellaia. The journey concludes with a glamorous night out at the opera and a farewell breakfast the next morning.

WATCH

“We came together with Canossa Events to create something truly spectacular for our guests—an ultra-luxury drive adventure where the journey is to be enjoyed just as much as the destination,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in a press statement. “Against the backdrop of the Tuscan countryside, punctuated by the region’s best wine and culinary offerings, and delivered by our talented and caring craftspeople, Beyond by Four Seasons sets a new standard for luxury road travel.”

As you might expect, a trip this fun doesn’t come cheap. Prices start at around $50,000 per person. Check out the Four Seasons website for more information and to make reservations.