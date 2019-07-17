Four Seasons Unveils New Private Jet Journeys Touching Down in Athens, Madrid, Easter Island and More

From Angkor Wat to Easter Island, the next crop of Four Seasons Private Jet itineraries are venturing to unchartered ground for the brand. Announced this week, the four 2021 around-the-world journeys will touch down both in destinations with brand-new Four Seasons properties (such as Athens and Madrid), as well as some bucket-list spots that may not have a Four Seasons property nearby at all (like Easter Island and the Great Barrier Reef.) Also new: Guests on these journeys will be among the first to take off in a custom-built Airbus A321neo specially-designed to Four Seasons’ specifications.

A pioneer in the private jet journey game, Four Seasons is evolving its offerings to both appeal to its well-traveled clients and offer more for its repeat private jet guests—who make up more than a third of those signing up for the multi-week trips. So come 2021, those who’ve already experienced returning itineraries like “International Intrigue” (featuring stops in Kyoto, Marrakech, and St. Petersburg) or “Timeless Encounters” (highlighting classic destinations like Bora Bora, Prague, and the Taj Mahal) will have a choice of more off-the-beaten-path locations to explore.

The 21-day “Remote Wonders” kicks off with a New Year’s Eve 2020 party in Dubai, then whisks you to Hoi An, Vietnam (where a tailor will craft a bespoke outfit for you in time for take-off), the temples of Angkor Wat, a private island in the Seychelles, and the gorilla habitats of Rwanda. On the 24-day “Ancient Explorer,” you’ll learn from mezcal masters in Mexico City, take a Muy Thai boxing class in Koh Samui, enjoy a flamenco class in Madrid, and get up close to the Pyramids in Egypt. In destinations without a Four Seasons hotel, guests will overnight in luxury properties hand-picked by the brand to pair well with their ethos. The two returning classic itineraries start at $163,000 per person, while the new “Ancient Explorer” starts at $167,00 per person, and “Remote Wonders” starts at $169,000 per person. All rates are based on double occupancy; single supplements tend to run around $22,000 extra.

Between all the adventures, flyers will retreat to the haven of a new Airbus A321neo custom-designed to ensure that on-board life is as comfortable as in the hotels. Fitted with just 48 seats (each stretching over 6.5-feet-long when fully flat, and paired with a separate ottoman/companion chair), the aircraft has been crafted with buttery Italian leathers, extra headroom, premium linens, and oversized bathrooms stocked with products. In the back, a lounge lined with drinks and snacks also doubles as space for workshops and demos with the chefs, wellness experts, artisans, and educators you’ll meet as you jet around the world.