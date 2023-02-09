The Four Seasons Wants to Help You Road Trip Through the Alps in a Luxury Car

Four Seasons wants to take your road trips up a gear.

Following the success of its first driving experience through Tuscany last year, the hospitality behemoth has announced two new itineraries for 2023 that will showcase the European Alps and Napa Valley, respectively.

From behind the wheel of a luxury car—your own or a high-end rental—you will travel customized routes designed to highlight the scenery. There will, of course, be pit stops at top-tier restaurants and hotels along the way, as well as curated experiences to connect you with the local culture.

“Four Seasons Drive Experience is a natural extension of who we are and what we deliver – creating curated experiences that allow guests to discover the character of a locale in new and unexpected ways,” Four Seasons president and CEO Alejandro Reynal said in a statement.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Running from October 29 to November 4, the seven-day Napa Valley trip brings you the best of California’s wine country. The journey begins with a welcome dinner at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. The hotel, which is surrounded by 23 acres of Cabernet vines and soaring mountains, will be your home for the week. The next day will start with a drive to Tomales Bay for some hands-on oyster farming and a gourmet lunch, then wrap up with a sumptuous dinner.

Opus One Winery. Photo: Courtesy of Opus One Winery

Over the next few days, you will tour Napa’s preeminent wineries and enjoy exclusive tastings. Opus One, which is helmed by noted winemakers Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild, will surely be a standout of the trip. Highlights of the final days include a private ferry tour around San Francisco Bay and a hot-air balloon ride over Napa’s undulating hills.

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Across the pond, meanwhile, the week-long Alps adventure will run from June 12 to 18. The swanky Four Seasons in Geneva will serve as home base for the first few days as you explore the stunning Swiss city. You’ll visit Gruyère Village—home of a certain famous Swiss cheese—take a tour of the iconic 19-mile Lavaux Vineyard Terraces, then enjoy a wine and cheese pairing at an estate that dates back to the Middle Ages.

Four Seasons Hotel Megève. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

In the days that follow, you’ll learn about the timeless art of watchmaking and take an adrenaline-fueled drive by Château d’Avully before eventually arriving at Four Seasons Hotel Megève to rest and recharge. While in Megève, you’ll visit the Mont Blanc Massif and enjoy a 360-degree view of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps. Quite a fitting ending to such a journey.

The price for each experience is available upon request. Reservations can be made by emailing drive@fourseasons.com or calling EU +39 052 2421 096 and US +1 831 521 5190.