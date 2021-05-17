Four Seasons Unveils New 2022 Private Jet Itineraries, From Machu Picchu to the Galapagos Islands

After 15 months of Covid-19, the world is slowly and cautiously beginning to open up, and the Four Seasons wants to help you explore it. The luxury hotel group has just announced two trips aboard its amenity-rich custom Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The exclusive itineraries will allow jet-setters to visit a spate of far-flung, bucket-list destinations safely and seamlessly. That means you can forget the stress of multiple planes, layovers and delays to instead focus on recharging your batteries.

The new Uncharted Discovery experience is a 21-day expedition, running from November 28 to December 18, 2022. The journey comprises seven destinations and begins in the Big Easy with a stay at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. After a dose of jazz and Creole cuisine, adventurers will head to tropical Costa Rica for zip-lining and golf at an Arnold Palmer-designed course. Next, travelers will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Machu Picchu before heading to Argentina the magnificent Iguazú Falls and the colorful city of Buenos Aires.

The jet will then high-tail it to the southernmost continent, Antarctica, where guests will board a luxurious polar ship to soak in the wildlife, glaciers and iceberg-dotted landscape. To defrost, the final stint of the trip involves a short stay in Colombia’s vibrant capital city and a few nights at a Caribbean hideaway in the sun-drenched Bahamas.

Back by popular demand, the second trip on offer, World of Adventures, covers eight countries across 24 days. Running May 3 through 26 in 2022, the global tour kicks off in Seattle before moving to Japan, Bali, East Africa, Marrakech, Colombia, the Galapagos Islands and, finally, finishing in Miami. Highlights include a hike through Rwanda’s lush bamboo forests where mountain gorillas roam free, as well as a calming sunset meditation in Seychelles with the stunning Anse Bay as the backdrop.

As for the jet itself, the 48-seater has been customized to the nth degree to offer the passengers greater comfort while traveling. Onboard, you’ll be waited on by an experienced flight crew and also have access to a dedicated concierge, executive chef and journey physician. In each location, meanwhile, you’ll stay at five-star hotels and hideaways curated by the Four Seasons team.

As for the jet itself, the 48-seater has been customized to the nth degree to offer the passengers greater comfort while traveling. Onboard, you’ll be waited on by an experienced flight crew and also have access to a dedicated concierge, executive chef and journey physician. In each location, meanwhile, you’ll stay at five-star hotels and hideaways curated by the Four Seasons team.

Late last year, Four Seasons announced three other 2022 itineraries which sold out almost immediately.

“The response was overwhelming, with record sellouts and extensive waitlists, signaling considerable pent-up demand for travel,” Christian Clerc, president of global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, guests are planning bucket-list trips to far corners of the world to make up for lost time.”

Suffice it to say, you best book quick.

Check out more photos of the exotic destinations below: