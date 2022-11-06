Exclusive: Meet the ‘Desert Doghouse,’ a New Joshua Tree Retreat From the Folks Behind the ‘Invisible House’

Foxden Hospitality is establishing firm luxury roots in Joshua Tree.

This week, the company revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is opening another high-end rental in the California desert. Foxden already helms four eclectic properties in Joshua Tree, including the recently opened Country Club, the famous Invisible House, the Skyranch and the Skyhouse.

“We are incredibly excited to offer yet another destination in Joshua Tree with a completely different concept than the rest of our properties,” Dale Fox, founder and CEO of Foxden Hospitality, said in a statement.

The newest addition, known as the Desert Doghouse, was once a private retreat for notable celebrities and is steeped in history. The interior decor resembles that of an old 1920s clubhouse with dark walls, moody lighting and antique furniture. Of course, there’s also a good dose of Gatsby-esque glamor with chandeliers and lavish dog portraits.

Dining area.

“Entering the house, your eye is immediately drawn to all the books, art, photography and artifacts left behind by previous visitors,” Fox adds. “You quickly sense why the house has been an inspiration to so many private guests in the past.”

Spanning 4,300 square feet, the two-story pad comprises five bedrooms, four living rooms and three bathrooms with heated floors. This makes it perfect for families or large groups. The estate also capitalizes on the location and offers 360-degree views of the breathtaking desert.

Speaking of views, the abode’s 400-square-foot “Sky Room” comes with collapsible floor-to-ceiling windows so you can fully immerse yourself in the starry constellations above. The adjoining private terrace is also a great spot to read a book or even have a mediation session—you’re in Joshua Tree, after all.

Elsewhere, you can take a dip in the pool or play a round of snooker in the game room. There’s also a 14-person dining table for dinner parties and a grand piano with a vintage sound system for live entertainment. To top it off, Foxden can curate custom itineraries with stargazing experiences or private chefs, for instance.

See you in the desert, old sport.

Rates for the Desert Doghouse start at $1,500 per night.

