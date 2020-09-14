You Can Now Stay at ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion for $30 a Night, Thanks to Will Smith

If you want to have your life flipped turned upside down—for a night, at least—you’re in luck. Will Smith is giving lucky fans a chance to book the famous mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and live like American pop royalty.

The successful multihyphenate has partnered with Airbnb for the one-of-a-kind experience that is designed to transport guests to the lap of luxury for a mere $30 a night. The iconic Brentwood crib was used as the exterior during the hit ‘90s sitcom, and the interiors are just as, well, fresh as you would imagine, with high-end furnishings, colorful graffiti art, family portraits and other nostalgic memorabilia.

Guests will be (virtually) welcomed to the manse by none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff himself before indulging in Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. Big Willie’s wing is exclusively reserved for the night and features a luxurious bedroom with a DJ booth, a bathroom, an elegant dining room and a poolside lounge area.

Guests will have the opportunity to partake in an array of fly experiences, like donning a royal look from the Fresh Prince’s very own closet or lacing up a pair of Air Jordans and shooting hoops. The turntables are also primed for use if you want to spin like DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place,” Smith stated on the listing.

The experience coincides with the series’ 30th anniversary, and as such is priced at $30 a night ($1 for every year since the Fresh Prince first moved into his kingdom). It also times perfectly with the newly announced reboot, Bel-Air, which was recently given the go-ahead for two seasons on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock.

What’s more, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. This charity supports youth in need by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.

“To celebrate the feeling of family and community that was so memorable from my time in this home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to a local organization in my hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia,” Smith added.

As to be expected, there are a few caveats. There are just five separate one-night stays available in October, and the experience is only open to groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents who currently live in the same house. This was done to minimize risks pertaining to the pandemic. In addition, the property will also adhere to Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocols, as well as all CDC rules and local Covid-19 guidelines.

Bookings will open on Tuesday, September 29 at 11 am PDT and you can check out the listing here. Check out more photos of the mansion below: