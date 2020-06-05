Quantcast
// RR One

11 Stunning Travel Books That Will Transport You Around the World—Without Actually Leaving Home

Or just look pretty on your coffee table

Zanzibar Assouline photography book Courtesy Aline Coquelle / Assouline

Big, photo-driven travel books have always been a staple of home décor, adding pops of color to our book shelves and coffee tables—whether we’ve been to the places featured inside their pages or not. These days, they can also serve another purpose: inspiration. Until you can take you own beautiful travel photos again, let glossy travel books help you return to favorite places or—when the time is right—help guide in the planning of your next trips. From books celebrating the architectural marvels of cities like Chicago and Milan and the beauty of destinations like Greece and the Amalfi Coast to hotel-focused tomes chronicling some legendary properties, these 11 books have earned a spot on your tables and shelves.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad