These 3 Luxury Safari Brands Are Streaming Live Game Drives Through South African Reserves

If you’ve been on a safari game drive, then you know how unforgettable it is to bump along in an open-air jeep, savoring the peace and majesty of untamed landscapes while searching for some of their wilder inhabitants. It’s an experience that’s both exhilarating and meditative—and that typically caps off with a morning coffee or sundowner cocktail in the bush. While roaming miles of wide-open spaces in this manner may seem very far away at the moment, three top luxury safari companies are inviting armchair explorers to join them on live game drives that manage to capture the excitement of spotting animals in the wild, complete with commentary from knowledgeable guides. All you need to bring is your own coffee or cocktail.