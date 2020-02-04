3 Spectacular New Caribbean Villas Made For A Winter Escape

Smack in the middle of winter, halfway between the December holidays and spring break, February is the perfect month in which to enjoy a warm-weather escape. If traveling with family or a group is in the cards, take your getaway to the next level by staying in a villa in lieu of a hotel. In addition to privacy and space to spread out, villas also often offer eye-catching design, lots of upscale amenities and, in many cases, the same services as a five-star hotel. Rent one of these three new (or newly-relaunched) Caribbean properties this winter and you just might not want to return until spring is in full swing.