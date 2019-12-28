Quantcast
4 Reasons a SkySafari Might Be for You

Elewana’s private plane safari itineraries in Kenya and Tanzania help you maximize your time—so more of it can be spent out in the wild.

Elewana SkySafari private plane safari Kenya Tanzania Photo: Courtesy Elewana

As an avid safari goer, I know what it’s like to be both exhilarated by the adventure of experiencing different national parks and types of wildlife, and exhausted by the travel involved with visiting multiple camps. So it was a pleasure, then, after a recent week of camp-hopping in Tanzania, to feel well-rested and like I maximized my time. And it was all thanks to SkySafari.

First introduced in 2016, Elewana SkySafari itineraries allow guests to lodge-hop in a private plane, flying them directly between camps on their own schedule so there’s no need to adhere to set charter flight times or transfer through regional airport hubs. Elewana operates two eight-night, all-inclusive SkySafari itineraries in Kenya (Classic and Connoisseur) and one in Tanzania; the former include time in spots like Loisaba and the Masai Mara, while the latter will whisk you to the Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, and more. Planes are shared by other guests on the same itinerary, or can be bought out for a more exclusive experience.

In addition to allowing guests to stay in the wild for as long as possible, there are several other advantages to a SkySafari experience. Here are four to consider when deciding if a SkySafari is for you.

More Destinations

