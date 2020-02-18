5 Reasons to Choose Mexico’s Punta Mita for Your Next Vacation

In 1999, a quiet, spear-shaped peninsula north of Puerta Vallarta was turned into a private, gated resort and residential community—at that time, a novel concept. Since then, the 1,500-acre coastal haven has grown to include two luxury resorts (from Four Seasons and St. Regis), several neighborhoods of multi-million-dollar homes, and amenities like residents’ beach clubs, a tennis center, and two Jack Nicklaus Signature golf courses. With its focus on discretion, security, and maintaining a low-key vibe—you can ditch the car and drive your golf cart everywhere—Punta Mita has become a favorite with everyone from celebrities, entertainment industry execs and tech billionaires (Bill Gates bought 48 beachfront acres, and the Four Seasons Resort, in 2014) to honeymooners, families, and downtime-seeking CEOs. Basically, anyone looking to enjoy—or own—a bit of seaside luxury will find it here.

But while, twenty years after launching, the development has earned this loyal clientele, it’s not resting on its laurels. From ultra-luxe new homes and villas to exciting new resort and facility developments, here are five ways in which Punta Mita is entering its third decade—and five reasons to visit in 2020.