Quantcast
// RR One

5 Standout Ski Chalets for the Winter Vacation of Your Dreams

From Austria to Wyoming, these luxe winter villas offer privacy, posh spaces, and plenty of perks for your next group ski getaway.

Chalet les Entrennes Bagnes Switzerland Photo: Courtesy of Chalet les Entrennes

Why book a luxury hotel for your winter ski vacation when you can stay in a new, over-the-top chalet instead? Because there are plenty of perks that come with opting for a home over a hotel room—and a fancy place to hang your wool hat is just the start. Groups and families, which make up the bulk of ski trips, are guaranteed privacy in a chalet, and can take advantage of common spaces to gather and socialize; think wine by the fireside, soaks in the hot tub, and dining tables with seating for ten. The services you get with luxe rentals add even more appeal, and might range from your own private concierge and personal chef to an on-call masseuse.  At these five standout chalets, basically, if you can imagine it, it can be done.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad