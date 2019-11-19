5 Standout Ski Chalets for the Winter Vacation of Your Dreams

Why book a luxury hotel for your winter ski vacation when you can stay in a new, over-the-top chalet instead? Because there are plenty of perks that come with opting for a home over a hotel room—and a fancy place to hang your wool hat is just the start. Groups and families, which make up the bulk of ski trips, are guaranteed privacy in a chalet, and can take advantage of common spaces to gather and socialize; think wine by the fireside, soaks in the hot tub, and dining tables with seating for ten. The services you get with luxe rentals add even more appeal, and might range from your own private concierge and personal chef to an on-call masseuse. At these five standout chalets, basically, if you can imagine it, it can be done.