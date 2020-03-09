Cycling Tours Are All the Rage: Here Are 6 Amazing Treks Around the World

Lace up your shoes, strap on your helmet and adjust your bike seat for some serious cycling. Thanks to such factors as an increased interest in wellness, multi-generational, and sustainable travel, cycling tours have enjoyed a boom in popularity over the last few years—and as a result, there are now more unforgettable two-wheel itineraries than ever from which to choose. Whether you’re a novice who’d like to pair your peddling with wine tastings and Michelin-starred meals or a dedicated enthusiast up for a three-country journey, here are six biking tours to get your wheels spinning.