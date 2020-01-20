6 VIP Ways to Enjoy the Winter Polo and Racing Season

It’s always equestrian season somewhere, but winter is particularly hot for horse lovers. That’s when equine enclaves in warmer climes such as California and Florida spring to life with nonstop tournaments—from showjumping and dressage to crowd-pleasing polo and thoroughbred racing—as well as a healthy dose of parties, fundraising galas and other society events. Whether you want to stomp on divots or warm up your betting skills, here are some of the most unique ways to engage in some horse play this winter.