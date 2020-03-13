7 Luxury Hotels That Will Help You Sleep Better

Good quality sleep is just like bad quality sleep—it effects every organ system. Literally everything you do, you do better with quality sleep,” says Michael Breus, acclaimed sleep doctor, clinical psychologist and Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine. Having recently partnered with leading Swedish bedmaker Hästens (whose $200,000 mattress at the Lotte New York Palace hotel we tested out last fall), Dr. Breus also stresses that for good quality sleep, we need the right environment and equipment—things that can be tough to find while on the road and in unfamiliar spaces. Through everything from in-room meditation sessions to dawn-simulating lighting and essential oil-infused showerheads, these seven hotels have recently rolled out ways to help guests get comfortable and sleep well.