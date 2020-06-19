8 Caribbean Islands That Are Re-Opening to US Travelers This Summer—And Where to Stay When You Get There

Wherever you’ve been hunkered down these last few months, you’re likely ready to get out into the sunshine—and into the sea. Happily, you can now put that Caribbean getaway you’d planned for winter and spring back on the books. After closing down to international travel and implementing safety measures to help contain the pandemic, several Caribbean islands have recently started to open back up, and are either already welcoming international travelers or have announced plans for when they will do so.

As of this writing, some islands—like Anguilla and St. Maarten—have yet to announce re-opening dates, while in other destinations—like Antigua—travel has resumed but many of our favorite hotels have decided to wait until the fall before opening their doors. Here, however, are eight beloved beach getaways that will be ready for you this summer, complete with info on entry requirements, on-island protocols, and where to stay that will allow for social distancing. (Note that details are subject to change, so check for the latest updates before booking.) While summer is usually low season in the Caribbean, current room rates indicate this year may be different—because, if nothing else, 2020 has proven to be anything but business as usual.