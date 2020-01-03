Quantcast
// RR One

Heading to Aspen? Here’s a Local’s Guide to the Experiences You Can’t Miss

Noted architect and longtime resident Charles Cunniffe reveals his list of five must-dos for enjoying the Colorado ski town this winter.

Charles Cunniffe Aspen architect Photo: Courtesy Charles Cunniffe

Charles Cunniffe has made his mark on Aspen—and vice versa. A resident of the mountain town since the late-1970’s, the noted architect chose Aspen as the home of his namesake architecture, planning and design firm, Charles Cunniffe Architects, which has become known for its luxury-meets-sustainability ethos. Among the studio’s projects are upscale golf courses, private ski estates (a favorite of tech moguls and celebrities), community housing, a stunning new firehouse in Telluride and the remodels of Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House and historic St. Mary Catholic Church.

Cunniffe is also as passionate about living in Aspen as he is in making it more beautiful. We asked him for his top five picks for what to do in town this winter—in between the skiing and the apres, of course.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad