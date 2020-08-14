These 3 “Wine Cabanas” Help You Enjoy Napa Valley Safely

With California’s COVID-19-related restrictions in flux based on the state’s current health situation, all businesses are having to quickly adapt to the “new normal” and find ways of both attracting customers and ensuring they feel safe. Wineries in particular have been having a challenging time, as they have also had to navigate often contradictory state and county rules—sometimes about whether they can operate at all. Currently, wineries are required to cease indoor tasting operations, but can sell alcohol if it’s paired with a served, seated outdoor meal made in an on-site kitchen or through a partnership with a food-preparing business; they may also be able to sell sealed to-go beverages, if they meet the food service threshold. Reservations are required for all guests.

To address these rules, wineries have gotten creative; Sonoma’s Jordan Winery, for example, offered guided vineayrd hikes in the summer (with to-go picnics), and is now offering themed “Paris on the Terrace” wine-paired meals outdoors. Over in Napa, the latest trend is wine cabanas—private, purpose-built structures that allow couples or small groups to stay physically distanced while they get their wine on. Here are three top wineries that have launched wine cabana experiences to help visitors safely enjoy the best of Napa Valley.