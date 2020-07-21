French Polynesia Just Reopened to American Travelers. Here Are 5 Luxe Resorts Ready to Welcome You.

Joining other tropical destinations like the Maldives and some islands in the Caribbean, French Polynesia and its Islands of Tahiti re-opened to international visitors—including those from the United States—on July 15th. With the opening, American travelers now won’t need to fly quite so far to enjoy downtime in an overwater villa (a concept that was born in the Tahitian islands), though there are some things you’ll be required to do before you can fully relax.

Among the new rules: Passengers will need to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of their international air departure, will need to complete a health registration online (and bring the receipts with them) and will need to self-test again four days after arriving in the islands. Details on the requirements can be found here.

Once you’re in, there’s plenty available to keep you entertained, pampered and as socially distanced as you’d like. At these five top-pick luxury resorts, find things like castaway dinners on deserted islets, recently-redone residences that come with butlers and private chefs, Polynesian-inspired spa treatments and even partnerships with private jet charters to ensure your travels are both seamless and cocooned.