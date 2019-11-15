The 12 Best Gifts for Intrepid Travelers

Travel junkies are a tricky group to buy gifts for: not only have they been there, done that, but they’ve also likely picked up some pretty unique things along the way. So for our list of what to get these high-fliers, we’re spotlighting both standout products that are useful and stylish (think sleek luggage from Rolls-Royce and designer Leica cameras), as well as limited-edition—and, in some cases, Robb Report exclusive—experiences that celebrate the essence of travel (albeit in some pretty spectacular ways.) Because that’s really what travel is all about: connecting, exploring, and sharing unforgettable adventures.