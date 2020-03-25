Miss the Wilderness? 7 Livestreams That Will Take You (Virtually) Into the Animal Kingdom

Right now, along with a bunch of other self-isolators, I’m watching two giant pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, as they munch on bamboo and leisurely roll around in the dust. While I haven’t left my living room, my quarantine blues have momentarily dissipated and I actually feel…happy.

That’s no fluffy coincidence. Studies have found that our pleasure centers light up when we see something cute, as the act of doing so delivers a big dose of dopamine to the brain. By that logic, we should all be upping our daily animal viewing to counter any Covid-19-induced anxiety.

Thankfully, a spate of zoos, aquariums and sanctuaries are running live streams that bring the beauty of nature right to your living room. From Africa to Australia, here are seven channels showcasing all manner of creatures as they go about their business on the land or in the sea.