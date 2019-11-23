10 Exclusive, Unforgettable Trips to Gift the World Travelers in Your Life

These trips are a fine example of what Robb Report stands for: excellence, access and exclusivity. A visit to the WWII battlefields in Normandy in the company of Pulitzer Prize–winning author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin? We can make that happen. A takeover of a five-star private island resort near Tanzania or of a 16th-century palazzo on Lake Como? Sure, no problem. You won’t find any of these trips anywhere else. That’s why they’re part of our Ultimate Gift Guide 2019.