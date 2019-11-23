Quantcast
Ultimate Gift Guide 2019: 100+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season
Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

10 Exclusive, Unforgettable Trips to Gift the World Travelers in Your Life

Cure wanderlust with one of these wonderful experiences.

Segera Retreat Africa Courtesy of Segera Retreat

These trips are a fine example of what Robb Report stands for: excellence, access and exclusivity. A visit to the WWII battlefields in Normandy in the company of Pulitzer Prize–winning author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin? We can make that happen. A takeover of a five-star private island resort near Tanzania or of a 16th-century palazzo on Lake Como? Sure, no problem. You won’t find any of these trips anywhere else. That’s why they’re part of our Ultimate Gift Guide 2019.

